Home » Movies » Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha Postponed? Film Likely To Release In October Now
1-MIN READ

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha Postponed? Film Likely To Release In October Now

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 21:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Malhotra And Disha Patani’s Yodha Gets A New Release Date For October 27.

Sidharth Malhotra And Disha Patani’s Yodha Gets A New Release Date For October 27.

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will be releasing on October 27.

After the success of Shershaah, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is once again collaborating with Karan Johar for the highly anticipated action-thriller Yodha. The story revolves around an airplane hi-jack. Buzz is that, the film has been pushed for a theatrical release for the month of October. The film was initially supposed to release on September 15.

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the production team informed that Yodha now be releasing on October 27. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, the action entertainer also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film also marks the directorial debut of Sagar Amre and Pushkar Ojha. It was earlier reported that, the team has wrapped up shooting for the film, and it is currently in the post-production stage.

Talking about Yodha earlier, Sidharth had earlier shared, “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can’t wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.”

Raashii Khanna had earlier shared with Pinkvilla, “With Yodha, it is again one of the most amazing characters that I am playing. I never thought I will get such a role in a Dharma film, where it’s strong and she’s a girl. It is one of those strong roles. It’s not like aayi gaayi aur chali gayi. Of course, there are songs and everything. The film has a very good balance.”

Apart from this, Sidharth Malhotra will also be making his highly anticipated web series debut with Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the actor would be seen sharing screen space with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi for the same. The series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18.
first published:June 20, 2023, 21:26 IST
last updated:June 20, 2023, 21:26 IST