SIIMA Awards 2023: RRR, KGF 2 And Kantara Get 11 Nominations Each, Check Full List

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) are one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the South Indian film industry. The award ceremony honours films from all the major South Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The award night is a star-studded affair and various celebrities from these major industries attend the ceremony.

The popular award show is back again this year to honour the films released in 2022. Films like RRR, Kantara, KGF 2 and Ponniyin Selvan 1 have received various nominations in different categories. According to reports, SIIMA will be held in Dubai this year on September 15 and 16. So now, let’s look at the major nominees:

Tollywood (Telugu)

In 2022, Tollywood saw one of the biggest hits of the year, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film has received global recognition as well after winning an Oscar. According to reports, RRR has received 11 nominations for SIIMA 2023. Apart from that, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sita Ramam have bagged 10 nominations. Other Telugu films like DJ Tillu, Karthikeya 2 and Major have been nominated for Best Film.

Kollywood (Tamil)

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 leads the nomination list among Tamil films with 10 nominations. Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has bagged nine nominations at the SIIMA. Apart from that, Tamil films like Love Today, Thiruchitrambalam and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect have also been nominated in the Best Film category.

Sandalwood (Kannada)

The Kannada film industry will have some of the biggest hits in 2022. Films like KGF 2 and Kantara were huge hits and received love from throughout the country. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and Yash’s KGF 2 lead the nomination list among Kannada films with 11 nominations each. 777 Charlie, Love Mocktail 2 and Vikrant Rona are some of the other films that are nominated in the Best Film category.

Mollywood (Malayalam)

Superstar Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam has received 8 nominations, while Tovino Thomas’ Thallumaala has gotten 7 nominations at the SIIMA 2023. Hridayam, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, and Jana Gana Mana have also been nominated in the Best Film category.