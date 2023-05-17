Sikander Kher Shares A BTS Pic With Sushmita Sen From Aarya 3 Set; Says ‘Daulat Always There…’

Sushmita Sen is currently shooting for her upcoming web series Aarya 3. The actress continuously shares a lot of updates from the set but this time her co-actor Sikander Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with the actress from the set of the series.

Taking to his handle, Sikander is seen leaning on Sushmita Sen as they pose for a happy picture. The caption accompanying the post, " Daulat always there to serve, protect and lean on walls … #Aarya3 #DuggaDugga and thank you.” Sushmita is seen wearing a black colour tee and Sikander is wearing a white colour tee paired with a denim jacket. Fans flooded the comments section with expressions of excitement and anticipation for ‘Aarya 3. One of the fans wrote, “Now we only wait for ott web series where real talent is seen.” Another wrote, “two baddies one frame.”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyselfSikandarThisSide (@sikandarkher)

The previous seasons of the series garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base, making it one of the most highly anticipated web series of recent times. The show’s gripping plotline, combined with stellar performances from the cast, has earned it a special place in the hearts of viewers.

top videos

Back in February, Sen suffered a heart attack and in March, when she recovered, she took to her Instagram handle to share the news. “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done. stent in place and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action. will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news. That all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga (sic).”

Helmed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Aarya is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama Penoz, which revolves around a middle-aged woman and her struggle to save her family while battling all odds.