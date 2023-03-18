Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, is one of the leading actors in the Tamil film industry. He has delivered some noteworthy performances in films including Eeswaran, Maanaadu, and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Silambarasan is known to take up challenging roles and go to great lengths to deliver power-packed performances on-screen. It has been almost a month since he has been away from the public gaze. Not long ago, Silambarasan paid a visit to Thailand, undergoing a physical transformation for his upcoming film Pathu Thala. His bearded and rugged look for the Obeli N Krishna directorial created a storm on the internet. Now, Silambarasan is back to his hometown, with yet another completely different avatar.

According to a report by ETimes, Silambarasan jetted back to Chennai on March 16 to attend Pathu Thala’s audio launch event. His latest pictures, which show his changed avatar, have been doing the rounds on the Internet. It has taken fans into a frenzied excitement.

One user tweeted a slew of photos of Silambarasan on Twitter. He stunned his fans by appearing with a trimmed beard and sporting long, shoulder-length hair that he secured with a hairband.

Silambarasan was captured inside a vehicle, speaking on his mobile. He donned an uber-cool all-black ensemble, which comprised a velvety sweatshirt and casual trousers, having a distinguished letter pattern in gold. He rounded off his look with a pair of white sneakers.

As per a report by Galatta Plus, Silambarasan has also collaborated with filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy for an upcoming project, temporarily titled STR48. Speculations are rife that Silambarasan’s latest look is for this Raaj Kamal Films International project. There has been no official confirmation on this so far.

Silambarasan gained weight for the film Pathu Thala, upon the instruction of the director. Sporting a dashing salt-and-pepper look for the film, the actor grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Reports claim that when rumours started spreading that Silambarasan did not participate in Pathu Thala’s dubbing works. One of the film’s producers cleared the air by stating that Silambarasan was executing the dubbing work from Thailand itself.

Pathu Thala is the Tamil remake of Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar’s blockbuster movie, Mufti. The gangster drama also stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arya, Koushik Mahata, and Kalaiyarasan in key roles. Pathu Thala is slated to hit the big screens on March 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News here