Silver Screen Queens: Ranking Top 10 Bollywood Actresses With Most Super Hit Films Since 1990

The Bollywood film fraternity is considered a male-dominated industry, but when it comes to the actresses, they have played an equal role in delivering super hits at the box office. The profession of any actor is examined based on the “super hits" he or she has come up with in their long career. Their acting and screen performance helped them make the top hit list. Here we list out the top 10 actresses of Bollywood who have given the maximum number of hits.

Katrina Kaif

Spanning almost two decades, Katrina Kaif in her career has worked in 31 movies, of which 17 are superhits. Her upcoming project is Tiger 3, which will be released on November 12, 2023. She has faced many crises in her career but still managed to give many superhits.

Kajol

She is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry doing 32 films in her career so far, of which 13 are superhits. Kajol will be seen next in Lust Stories 2, which will be released on June 29, 2023.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena has done 49 movies in her long journey, managing to give 13 hits. Of these, two are all-time blockbusters, three blockbusters, and 3 superhits.

Karishma Kapoor

Karishma is fourth on the list with 58 releases. She has given 13 hits. During her prime days, she managed to give superhits one after another.

Deepika Padukone

Breaking into the Bollywood industry in 2007 with Om Shanti Om, she is the only actress with four blockbusters, one all-time blockbuster, and six hits, including one superhit movie.

Priyanka Chopra

Considered another powerhouse of hits, Priyanka Chopra worked in 41 films, of which 10 are superhits. She has proven her acting skills not just on the national level but also on the international front.

Rani Mukherjee

The ‘Mardaani’ of the Bollywood industry has had 43 releases in her career. She has acted in nine successful films, including one all-time blockbuster - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Raveena Tandon

Ruling hearts since her debut with Patthar Ke Phool, she is a long-time hit actress who has given eight superhit movies in her movie career.

Alia Bhatt

Compared to others in the list, Alia is the fresher in the industry, but the hit movies she managed to make are equal to those of all established actors. She has managed to score eight hits out of the 13 films on which she has worked.

Shraddha Kapoor

Debuted with the movie Teen Patti, a celebrity endorser for businesses and products, she is on 10th in the list with 7 hits, out of which 1 is a blockbuster, 4 are superhits, and 2 are hit films.