Simbu Fans Draw Parallel Between Pathu Thala And Yash’s KGF

Tamil actor Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, is currently enjoying a good phase in his career. His latest film Pathu Thala has received a thunderous response from the audience. The crime action-thriller, helmed by Obeli N Krishna, has struck a chord with the masses it seems. Simbu has been receiving multiple plaudits from cine buffs and critics alike for his character, for which he slipped into the shoes of a dreaded gangster. Simbu’s Pathu Thala is currently screening across Tamil Nadu state in various theatres. The most euphoric celebration among fans was witnessed in the state’s Theni district.

Media reports suggest that Pathu Thala was screened four times in over 10 movie halls in Theni. Some of them include Kambam, Periyakulam, Chinnamanur, and Bodi. Some sources further claim that Simbu’s fans were eagerly waiting to catch the first-day show of Pathu Thala in Kambam from 10 in the morning. Some of them also shared their opinions on the Simbu-starrer.

When ardent Simbu admirers were asked to share their thoughts on the movie, they had nothing but positive things to say about the film. Drawing comparisons with director Prasanth Neel’s KGF franchise, they claimed that Pathu Thala was as good as KGF, resembling the Yash-starrer. The fans also loved the amazing musical compositions in Pathu Thala. They praised AR Rahman for yet another brilliant work.

Speaking about Simbu, some of his fans asserted that he has delivered a powerful performance. Others spoke highly about Pathu Thala’s inspiring screenplay, soul-stirring dialogues and electrifying songs, which served them with the perfect dose of action and entertainment. The people expressed confidence on the film’s box office run, claiming that Pathu Thala will be running successfully in the theatres for over 100 days.

Produced under the banners of Studio Green, Pathu Thala revolves around an undercover police officer, who has an encounter with a gangster. The film also stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sayyeshaa Saigal, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Kalaiyarasan in crucial roles.

Simbu has already started working with filmmaker Desingh Periasamy for yet another film, tentatively titled STR 48. Expected to be an action entertainer, STR 48 is produced by Kamal Haasan.

