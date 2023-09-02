Simi Garewal Shuts Down Troll For Calling Priyanka Chopra 'So Much Drama' In Old Video

Simi Garewal’s talk show, Simi Selects India’s Most Desirable, has made an indelible mark in the entertainment industry. Airing in 2011, the show showcased some of Bollywood’s leading stars and provided viewers with an intimate glimpse into the lives and aspirations of their beloved celebrities. Recently, Simi Garewal shared a nostalgic video clip from the show, featuring Priyanka Chopra. However, one user’s comment on the video caught the attention of the renowned TV host Simi Garewal, prompting her response.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Simi Garewal wrote, “INDIA’S MOST DESIRABLE! Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her Dad’s dream for her was that she should become an international singer. She exceeded it by becoming a super global star! But seriously, with that voice don’t you think Priyanka and Nick should cut a duet? I think it would ROCK!!" In the video, Priyanka can be seen performing Mariah Carey’s hit song Hero while dedicating it to her father she said, “This is for my daddy."

However, not everyone was moved by Priyanka’s heartfelt tribute. In the comments section, an Instagram user criticized her performance, writing, “So much drama in singing, probably to cover the flaws, You’d notice that actual trained singers don’t have this much drama.” Simi Garewal promptly responded to the troll’s comment with, “Drama?? Where was the drama? Do elaborate..(if you can!) (face with rolling eyes emoji)."

Simi Garewal didn’t stop there, she went on to offer support for Priyanka, writing, “Never ‘forget fighting’ for your honour. You had the courage to defend your values - and YOURSELF. I wish you continued strength to live your life on your terms. I wish you peace of mind. I wish you daily joys. You are a true hero. Believe it!"

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an exciting lineup of projects. She will be gracing the screen in the action thriller film Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will be also seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.