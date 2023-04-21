Simi Garewal Talks About Cousin Pamela Chopra, 'She Was Warm, Vibrant, Creative And Charming'

Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra’s wife, passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. She was 74. Pamela had two sons with Yash, Yash Raj Films’ head Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. With several condolences that poured in for her, Pamela Chopra’s cousin Simi Garewal recalled how her mother had adopted Pamela and how she had accompanied Pamela to BR Chopra’s daughter’s wedding which became her first ever meeting with Yash Chopra.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Pamela shared, “Although she was my maternal cousin, Pamela [Chopra] was like my own sister. We shared rooms when she visited us four to five months in a year. It was as if my mother [Darshi Garewal] had adopted her as the third daughter. Pam was a movie buff who knew more about cinema than I did. She taught me Bharatnatyam. She was a warm, vibrant, creative, and charming person who would [often] accompany me on shoots."

She also added, “Pamela was Yashji’s muse, friend, philosopher, and the guiding light of Yash Raj Films in the initial years of their marriage. She was a creative force, musically inclined and his sounding board. She later became busy with the family. Pamela was the gentle, positive, practical influence in Yashji and their children’s lives. She ensured that they were grounded, balanced, and well-mannered. Pamela was the bedrock of their family."

Amitabh Bachchan had also penned a blog recalling fond memories with Pamela Chopra. He wrote, “In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill ! So much to have spent with her and the film making and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get togethers .. all gone in a breath .. And one by one they all leave us ..all left with the pleasant times spent ..And after this ordeal of the first day .. a quick visit to Yash ji’s home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past ..life is so unpredictable and tough .."

After Pamela Chopra’s demise, from Shah Rukh Khan to his son Aryan Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar among others visited Aditya Chopra’s residence on Thursday afternoon to offer their condolences to the family.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here