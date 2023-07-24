Simran, Revathi And Nandita Das To Star In Web Series Notorious Girls? Here's What We Know

Amazon Prime Video has been a powerhouse when it comes to delivering hit shows and series. Following the success of their female-centric series Four More Shots Please, which went on to earn a nomination at the prestigious International Emmy Awards, Amazon is now venturing into another women-led web series. Currently titled Notorious Girls, the series will feature a talented ensemble cast, including Simran, Revathi and Nandita Das in key roles. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the details about the upcoming series have been kept under wraps.

However, a source close to the development revealed, “It’s a college story revolving around friendships among youngsters. Many new girls are being launched with this show.”

“While it’s largely centered around the characters of these new girls, Simran, Revathi and Nandita Das play pivotal roles. The production of the show has already begun and it’s currently being shot at Delhi University’s Miranda House,” the source added.

The production of Notorious Girls is progressing swiftly and according to reports, the first schedule is set to conclude by the end of this week. After completing the shoot in Delhi, the team will shift its base to Mumbai for the next phase of filming.

Shonali Bose earlier collaborated with Amazon Prime Video, where she directed a short film titled Raat Rani for the Modern Love Mumbai anthology, which featured Fatima Sana Shaikh. Bose was earlier supposed to direct a Netflix series Dabba Cartel starring Jyotika, Shabana Azmi and Gajraj Rao. However, recent reports indicate that she is no longer a part of the project. Instead, Bose has shifted her full focus to Notorious Girls. Fans and viewers are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the web series featuring a talented ensemble.

Although the official streaming date of Notorious Girls has not been announced yet, sources suggest that the series is likely to make its worldwide debut in mid-2024.