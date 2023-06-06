Simrat Kaur Set To Share Screen Space With Kiccha Sudeep

Kalaippuli S Thanu, a renowned Tamil producer, revealed Sudeep’s upcoming movie, tentatively named Kiccha 46. The movie will be directed by the debutant director Vijay Karthikeyan. It will be released in Tamil and Kannada. Harris Jayaraj is reportedly the music director of the movie, and as per recent rumours, Simrat Kaur, who will make her Bollywood debut in Gadar 2, would likely appear alongside Kichcha Sudeep in this movie.

Simrat Kaur made her screen debut in Telugu cinema with Prematho Mee Karthik. She has also done other movies like Dirty Hari and Parichayam. There are speculations that Kannada star Sudeep will be playing the role of a cop and this movie will be an investigative thriller.

As per reports, the actor has only allocated two months for the movie after which he plans to move on to his new project. The actor has three movies lined up among which Kiccha 46 is one of them.

The announcement of the Kiccha 46 project was done by producer Kalaippuli S Thanu after releasing a small clip of Sudeep entering his vanity van. The video introduced the onset of production of the movie and the tentative title. The owner of V Creations production house, Kalaippuli S Thanu said that they are proud and happy to work with ‘Baadshah’ of the Kannada cinema. He also asked the fans of Kiccha Sudeep to stay tuned for more updates about the movie.

The Kannada star is not only famous in the movies but also actively takes part in politics. The Kannada star had also campaigned for then Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai in the Karnataka elections.