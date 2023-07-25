Singer KK's Last Song For Film Samara Released, Watch Video Here

On May 31, 2022, singer KK passed away aged 53. His mesmerising voice enthralled people worldwide. Recently, a song titled Dilbaro was released, featuring KK’s brilliant voice. According to reports, this song is the last recording he made before departing from this world. It is part of the film Samara, the reports added.

The music video for the song premiered on T-series’ official YouTube channel. It has garnered over 800,000 views in less than 24 hours. Check out the Dilbaro video here:

The song’s lyrics are written by Shaik Tabrez, Yusuf Baig, Sharat Nath and Maguvi. Deepak Warrier has composed the music for the film Samara, which is a Malayalam-Tamil thriller directed by Charles Joseph. The cast includes actors like Rahman, Bharath, Govind Krishna and others.

In the comments section, fans expressed their emotions. One comment reads, “Oh my God, that pristine immortal voice of KK," followed by another comment that reads, “KK sir’s voice is still blessing us." A third user wrote, “No new song gives that feeling, but KK Sir’s voice brings that charm. Thank you, God, for blessing our ears with KK sir’s voice. Made my day. Miss you every day KK sir."

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who was popularly known as KK, died on May 31 last year in Kolkata following a concert at Gurudas College. After performing for the students for an hour, he passed away at his hotel. According to the fans and students present at the concert, the last song that he performed was Pal, which also happened to be his debut song which was released in 1999. After his death, another posthumous song was released which was titled Dhoop Paani Bahne De from the 2022 film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga.

The singer’s funeral took place at Versova Hindu Cemetery in Mumbai. He was given a gun salute by the government of West Bengal where Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee was also present.