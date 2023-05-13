Singer Papon Hospitalised, Shares Photo From Hospital Bed With Son and Says 'Last Night Was…'

On Friday afternoon, singer Angarag Papon Mahanta shared that he had been hospitalized after falling ill. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai, where his young son took care of him throughout the night. Papon later took to his Instagram handle to provide a health update and also expressed his emotions about having his son by his side.

Sharing a photo from his hospital bed along with his son, he wrote, “We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital!It’s a emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well wishers :)”

On a closing note he added, “I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already! Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes!I am feeling much better now! 🙏🏼❤️.”

Papon shares a close bond with his son. Earlier last year, to celebrate his son Puhor’s 13th birthday, he planned a special trip to Doha to for him to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2022 match.Sharing photos from the same, he wrote, Alongside a string of images from the trip, Papon wrote, “Memories forever! A father and son trip to watch the Fifa World Cup 2022 Semi Finals and to watch Messi play!”

Memories forever! A father and son trip to watch the #fifaworldcup2022 semi finals and to watch Messi play! My father the Bihu Samrat, Shri Khagen Mahanta, started as a football player before he shifted to music due to injuries. He was a huge fan of Pele and as Puhor turns 13… pic.twitter.com/iBdOhrDOru— papon angaraag (@paponmusic) December 19, 2022

Back in 2004, Papon started his music career with his debut album Junaki Raati. He has worked as a playback singer in several Bollywood movies, including Barfi, Dilwale, and Dum Laga Ke Haisha, among others. His songs have a massive fan following and popularity. He is one of the most successful singers in the Indian music industry.