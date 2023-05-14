Singer Rema Delivers Unforgettable Performance, Fans Can’t Contain Excitement; Watch

Popular singer Rema delivered an electrifying performance at a concert on Saturday, leaving fans in a state of frenzy. The singer wowed the audience with his high-energy performance and infectious beats. They were seen singing along with the singer.

In a video, shared by Viral Bhayani, that has since gone viral on social media, fans can be seen dancing and singing along to Rema’s music. The video, which has been shared on various social media platforms, has garnered thousands of views and comments from fans who were blown away by the singer’s talent and stage presence. Nigerian singer Rema became an instant sensation after his track ‘Calm Down’ took over social media like wildfire.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rema talked about his India tour and shared excitement about performing in the country for the first time.

top videos

“India has been on my wish list since a long time. I am so excited that I could finally make it to the country and perform here for all my amazing fans. Growing up, I used to see my sister watch all the Indian songs and dance on TV so I have very fond memories associated with India. After my team told me we are doing this tour for real I was very happy as I was preparing for this for the longest. I have so much expectations and I really expect the people to come out for me," he said.

Rema’s rise to fame began with his debut in March 2019! His debut album, Rave & Roses, released in March 2022, garnered more than a billion streams across all platforms in less than a year, and the smash hit Calm Down earned platinum plaques in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and other European countries.