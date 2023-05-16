Singham 3: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor To Join Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone Film?

Rohit Shetty has created his own world of cops and gangsters with rich commercial and content-driven films which are loved across the nation. Now the filmmaker has pulled off the ultimate casting coup for his next cop film Singham Again. Buzz is that he has brought in Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff to join the cop squad consisting of Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Singham Again will feature Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Deepika Padukone. “While Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will make an extended appearance, it’s a cameo role for Deepika as female cop. There is also a talk of one more addition of a young cop (not IPF) to the cop universe in Singham Again.”

For the film, Akshay and Ranveer will be reprising their role as Sooryavanshi and Simmba and will be shooting later this year for 20 days. The source close to the production house informed that, “Singham Again will be shot over a period of 100 to 115 days at varied locations in India and abroad. Ajay Devgn will wrap up all his commitments before shifting the focus exclusively to Singham.”

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor will be seen as Singham’s wife, whereas Deepika is expected to have a guest appearance as a lady cop. On the other hand, Jackie Shroff’s character will take off from where Sooryavanshi ended and will be the main antagonist.

top videos

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit Shetty is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, South Africa. He has wrapped shooting of his debut web series starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. His last film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh didn’t really fare well at the box office.

Rohit Shetty entered the film industry as an assistant director at the age of just 17. He assisted Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Phool Aur Kaante’. After that, he went on to work as an AD for almost 13 years. Back in 2003, he made his directorial debut with Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan in the action thriller Zameen. With multiple films, the director has a special love for stories revolving around police officers. He successfully managed to create a cop universe in Bollywood with three hit films Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.