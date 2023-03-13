Ajay Devgn fans now have a reason to rejoice as the actor is all set to get back with his much-loved Singham franchise. Yes, you read that right. Ajay’s next Singham Returns has locked a release date and the Rohit Shetty directorial will be hitting the big screens on the occasion of Diwali, next year.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the details of the much-awaited project. He also revealed that the film’s shoot will kick off in July, this year. He wrote, “#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY: ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’ ON DIWALI 2024… #SinghamAgain - the third part in #RohitShetty’s super-successful #Singham franchise - to release on #Diwali2024… #AjayDevgn returns as #BajiraoSingham… Starts July 2023."

Take a look at his tweet here:

On January 2, Ajay took to social media and shared photos from the film’s narration. While every other detail is mostly kept under wraps for now. Previously, Ajay Devgn made his fans’ New Year 2023 brighter by announcing Singham Again. On Instagram, the actor mentioned that he started 2023 with the narration of his upcoming film with Rohit Shetty. Sharing the same, Ajay wrote, “Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty ‘s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster."

The film will mark Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s 11th collaboration. Singham Returns is also a part of the world of Rohit Shetty’s copverse, which started off with 2011 released Singham. It went onto become a blockbuster with Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Soon after, the actor starred with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film’s sequel, Singham Returns in 2014. And now, the actor will return with Singham Again. While more details about the project are awaited, it is now left to see who plays Ajay’s love interest in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here