Sivaji Ganesan-starrer Mannavan Vandanadi Completes 48 Years Of Release

Film Mannavan Vandanadi starring Sivaji Ganesan released on the big screens on August 1, 1975, and was successful at the box office. Mannavan Vandanadi completed 48 years of its release recently on August 1. The magazine Thiraivanam had given positive reviews for the film and called it “tharamaana padam" (classy film).

Reviewer Kanthan of Kalki magazine called Mannavan Vandanadi’s storyline ordinary but appreciated its dialogues. MN Nambiar essayed the role of a villain in this film. In one of the scenes, Nambiar was to order his servants, to tie actor Nagesh with ropes.

Mannavan Vandanadi’s writer Bala Murugan had written the names of servants that were to be spoken by Nambiar. Nambiar mentioned some of the names but reportedly added the names of writer Bala Murugan and director P Madhavan. Both the writer and director were present at the time of this scene’s shooting and couldn’t help smiling. Nambiar asked whether he should again speak the dialogue with the original names. Both Bala Murugan and P Madhavan were completely ok with the improvisation and said that Nambiar should go ahead with the changes. The changes were used at the time of dubbing as well.

Mannavan Vandanadi thrived on its box-office run and continued running for over 100 days in all the theatres across Tamil Nadu. This film revolved around the life of Punyakodi, a rich man who also has anti-labour views and kills a Union Leader. One of his staff members, Latha, witnesses the murder and exposes his crime with the help of Dharmadurai. Besides Nambiar, Nagesh, and Sivaji Ganesan, there were many other talented actors in this film as well. They were Jayasudha, SN Lakshmi, Manjula, Kalapart Natarajan and Sukumari.

Besides the acting performances and a riveting plot, Mannavan Vandanadi is also remembered for its songs. They include the Sorgathil Kattappatta Thottil, Kadhal Rajiyam Enathu, Ivargal Namadhu Pangaligal, Naan Natta Thirutha Poren, etc.

Besides Mannavan Vandanadi, director P Madhavan amassed fame in other films as well like Gnana Oli, Vietnam Veedu, Nilave Nee Saakshi and Pattikada Pattanama. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, National Film Award and Filmfare Award South.