Sivaji Ganesan-starrer Marutha Nattu Veeran Completes 62 Years Of Its Release

Sivaji Ganesan is considered a legend in the Tamil film industry. He is known as one of the greatest actors in the country and was known for his versatility and the variety of roles he depicted on screen. He had an illustrious career that spanned over five decades and was a part of almost 288 films across different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. After entertaining the audience for so many years, the actor passed away in 2001 due to age-related issues. In his career, he was a part of many hit films. One such hit film was Marutha Nattu Veeran. It was released in 1961 and on Thursday, it completed 62 years of its release.

Marutha Nattu Veeran was not a big hit like his other films but is still liked among the Tamil-speaking audience. The film was directed by TR Raghunath and produced by B Radhakrishna. The movie, based on a monarch, starred Sivaji Ganesan, Jamuna, PS Veerappa, and P Kannamba in the lead roles.

The story of the film revolves around Jeevagan, a brave young man appointed as the high guard to protect Princess Ratna. While protecting her, they both fall in love with each other. On the other hand, the king’s minister, Veera Kesha, gets to know about their love and secretly plans to kill them. He conspires with the Sultan, a known enemy of the throne, to attack the kingdom. He frames Jeevagan as a traitor and turns the kingdom against him. The plot is about Jeevagan exposing Veera Kesha’s conspiracy and saving the king in the battle. Despite the film’s average response, the performances of the actors were highly appreciated.

One of the main reasons for the film’s average response was that it was clashing with Sivaji Ganesan’s other films. In the year 1961, around eight films by the Tamil superstar were released. Marutha Nattu Veeran was released between Sri Valli and Palum Pazhamum. These films were still running in theatres when Marutha Nattu Veeran was released, giving more attention to them.