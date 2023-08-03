Sivakarthikeyan And Sai Pallavi's Next A Heroic Tale Of Major Mukund Varadarajan

The much-awaited Tamil movie SK21 starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi has been creating a buzz among fans and cinephiles alike. Recently, the plot of the film came to light, revealing that it is a biographical drama based on the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The brave officer served in the Rajput Regiment of the Indian Army and posthumously received the prestigious Ashok Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, for eliminating three terrorists during an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in 2014.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and Stefan Richter, and produced by the renowned filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raj Films, in association with Sony Pictures Films India, SK21 promises to be an impactful portrayal of Major Mukund Varadarajan’s extraordinary journey.

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, in a major collaboration with Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International took to his official Twitter handle to announce the exciting project. The film also features a talented ensemble cast, including Lallu, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, and Gaurav Venkatesh in pivotal roles. The shooting of SK21 is currently in progress at various locations across the country.

Sivakarthikeyan, essaying the role of Major Mukund Varadarajan, is leaving no stone unturned to embody the persona of the valiant army officer. Reports suggest that he is undergoing rigorous training to attain the toned and fit look befitting an army personnel. Additionally, the actor is expected to sport a stylish and charismatic appearance for the film, adding to the anticipation among fans.

The film revolves around the heroic exploits of Major Mukund Varadarajan, showcasing his bravery and sacrifice for the nation. As the project unfolds, audiences can expect a gripping and emotionally charged narrative that pays tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Indian armed forces.

Sivakarthikeyan recently enthralled audiences with his performance in the action thriller Maaveeran. The movie centered around a timid cartoonist who finds himself under the influence of a cartoon action figure and takes on corrupt politicians. Directed by Madonne Ashwin, the film also featured Aditi Shankar and Mysskin in prominent roles.

Looking ahead, Sivakarthikeyan has an exciting lineup of projects in his kitty. Apart from SK21, he is gearing up for the action-adventure sci-fi film Ayalaan, directed by R. Ravikumar, which is currently in the post-production stage. Fans can also anticipate Singa Paadhai, in which he will be sharing the screen with the talented Sai Pallavi.