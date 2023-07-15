Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Maaveeran Gets Positive Reviews From Thanjavur Audience

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil film industry. He has been a part of some of the biggest Tamil films and enjoys a massive fan following. He started as a mimic artist and even participated in the popular comedy reality show, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru.

Sivakarthikeyan even emerged as the winner of the show and then started working on films. He made his debut in 2012 with the film Marina.

After that, he starred in some hit films like Namma Veettu Pillai, Velaikkaran, Doctor, Prince, and Kanaa. Now, Sivakarthikeyan is back with another highly anticipated film, Maaveeran, which was released in theatres yesterday, on July 14. Recently, the people of Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) have expressed their views after watching the film.

Sivakarthikeyan is a popular name in the state, and people are often found flocking to theatres whenever his film releases. Locals of Thanjavur have revealed that this is a very different film for Sivakarthikeyan. Maaveeran has the right amount of humour and a good message, which can be enjoyed by adults as well as children, they opined. People also gave positive reviews about the music of the film, which was rendered by Bharath Sankar.

Maaveeran is about a cartoonist (played by Sivakarthikeyan), whose sketches are stolen by another person, who uses them in his own magazine. The cartoonist is initially held as a coward as he is unable to do anything about the situation or stand up for himself. Later, he is even shifted from a slum to an apartment under a government scheme. The situation worsens as things start to fall apart. Inspired by his situation, he creates a superhero who tries to help the oppressed, and suddenly he starts listening to a voice that removes the fear inside him.

The film is directed by Madonne Ashwin and also stars Aditi Shankar and Mysskin in the lead roles. The music is given by Bharath Sankar, and the cinematography is handled by Vidhu Ayyanna. Maaveeran has received a good response and has earned around Rs 8.40 crore at the domestic box office.