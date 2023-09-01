Sivakarthikeyan Wraps Up Kashmir Schedule For Kamal Haasan's Next Production

Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan have been immersed in the shooting of their much-anticipated project, tentatively titled SK21. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, acclaimed for his work in Rangoon, and produced under Kamal Haasan’s banner Raaj Kamal Films International, this project has been the talk of the town. Recently, exciting developments emerged as the team completed a significant portion of their shooting schedule in the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir.

Rajkumar Periasamy took to social media, specifically X (formerly known as Twitter), to officially announce the successful wrap of the Kashmir schedule. The director shared a series of vibrant pictures featuring the cast and crew, adorned in Holi colours, celebrating the culmination of this leg of the film’s shoot.

This schedule spanned an impressive 75 days, and Rajkumar Periasamy expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army and Kashmir Police for their invaluable support throughout the shoot. In his tweet, he wrote, “Until next time, Kashmir, Thank you for nurturing us! These 75 days of the shoot have been surreal! The relentless efforts of the crew, cast and the extensive support of ADGPI Indian Army, Kashmir Police, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan sir, our hero Siva Karthikeyan, producers Mahendran sir, Lada Guruden Singh, Raaj Kamal Films International, Sony Pictures, Turmeric Media and Wacky." He also hinted at the acquisition of the film’s digital rights by DisneyPlusHotstar, saying, “Disney has made this possible!"

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, SK21 features the talented Sai Pallavi in a leading role. The film boasts the expertise of action director Stefan Richter and editor Kalaivanan R, while GV Prakash is composing the music. The rest of the cast and crew have been kept under wraps, adding an element of intrigue to the project. With a storyline rumoured to be centred around the army, Sivakarthikeyan is set to don the role of an army officer, promising an exciting and action-packed narrative.

According to reports from ETimes, the next phase of filming for SK21 will take place in Chennai after a brief hiatus. Fans eagerly await the Chennai schedule, particularly to witness Sai Pallavi’s significant scenes, which are expected to be a highlight of the film.