Siya Ke Ram Star Karan Suchak Urges All To 'Avoid Adipurush', Explains Why Prabhas Starrer 'Failed'

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has been making headlines ever since its release. Alas, for all the wrong reasons. While the dialogues of the film have left a large section of the audience disappointed, television actor Karan Suchak has now urged all to ‘avoid’ Adipurush. Karan used to play the role of Laxman in the show Siya Ke Ram.

On Sunday, Karan Suchak took to his Instagram handle, dropped a video and expressed his views on the Om Raut directorial. He called it a wasted opportunity and shared how he went to watch the film without reading any reviews. Karan argued several people walked out of theatres with shame. He stated that the way in which Ramayana is presented in Adipurush is ‘completely wrong’. The actor went on to say that despite excellent actors, Adipurush ‘failed’.

Earlier, Arun Govil, who played Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana also slammed the makers of Adipurush and called Prabhas starrer ‘Hollywood Ki Cartoon’. “What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things? Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita, and that is why they made these changes,” he told ABP News.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

Meanwhile, the Adipurush team has decided to make ‘alterations’ to the film’s dialogues after the dialogues of Hanuman received backlash for sounding overly colloquial, offending the audience. “The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large," a statement issued by T-Series read.