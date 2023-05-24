SJ Surya To Play Antagonist In Thalapathy Vijay’s Next? What We Know

Vijay Thalapathy is ready to bring a fresh dose of action and entertainment in his upcoming cinematic release, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. He has joined hands with ace filmmaker Venkat Prabhu for the much-anticipated project. Thalapathy Vijay is currently in its pre-production phase. But fans are eager to learn about the film’s latest developments. Recently, there has been an ongoing buzz surrounding the other cast members of the Venkat Prabhu directorial. Now, the latest talk of the town is that Tamil actor-director SJ Suryah might be playing the antagonist in Thalapathy 68. An official confirmation about the same is awaited.

Reports claim that Venkat Prabhu has already narrated Thalapathy 68’s script to SJ Suryah. Whether the Sypder actor has given a green signal to his role or not is still shrouded in mystery. Until an official announcement is made by the makers, movie enthusiasts will just have to keep up their hope that the speculations turn out to be true.

SJ Suryah has already worked with Venkat Prabhu in the 2021 sci-fi action film Maanaadu. He essayed the role of Dhanushkodi in the film, which earned him multiple plaudits from the critics and masses. Headlined by Tamil star Simbu, Maanaadu proved to be a super hit in the theatres. That’s not all. SJ Suryah donned the director’s cap for the 2001 romance drama Khushi, starring Thalapathy Vijay. He weaved magic with his directorial prowess in the film.

SJ Suryah and Thalapthy Vijay’s on-screen journey does not end here. Almost 16 years later, he shared screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in the film Mersal. Helmed by Jawan director Atlee, Suryah played the role of an antagonist in Mersal. The film revolved around the tales of crime, corruption, and revenge in the medical field. SJ Suryah too had a special cameo appearance in Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster family drama Varisu.

If the collaboration between SJ Suryah and Thalapathy Vijay materialises, Thalapathy 68 will become an exciting watch. SJ Suryah is working on the Karthik Subbaraj film Jigarthanda DoubleX. Meanwhile, Thalapathy 68 will be produced by AGS Entertainment, which marks its 25th film production. Thalapathy Vijay is also a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s gangster action drama, titled Leo.