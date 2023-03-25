In a recent interview, Smriti Irani revealed how she was called back on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu to work just a few hours after her miscarriage. The former actress recalled how the show’s production called her up asking her to return to work. However, when she informed them about her miscarriage, she was told ‘Koi nahi, 2 baje ki shift mein aa jaiye (No problem, come for the 2 pm shift).’ Smriti used to play the role of Tulsi in this Ekta Kapoor’s show.

If recent reports are to be believed, Kareena Kapoor Khan is likely to be replaced in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Reportedly, Khan has approached Pooja Hegde as the lead female for the sequel of his blockbuster movie. However, it remains to be seen if Pooja will play a new character or step into Bebo’s shoes. Interestingly, Salman is already romancing Pooja in his upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Oscars 2023 were historic for India. While RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award, Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers also bagged the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film. Days after the prestigious ceremony, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani has now revealed how Monga was hospitalised for breathlessness Oscar win. Keeravaani shared how Guneet wasn’t given time to speak following her win due to which she felt breathless and she was then hospitalised.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned a letter addressing Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of his birthday. The conman, who is the primary accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, is stationed in Tihar Jail currently. In the letter released on Saturday, Sukesh called Jacqueline his ‘Botta Bomma’ and thanked her for all the love she’s given him. For the unversed, Sukesh earlier claimed he was dating Jacqueline. However, the actress reportedly denied it.

The popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is running successfully for almost 15 years now. Besides enjoying a massive fan following on television, last year, the makers launched a cartoon series too based on their show. Earlier this month, they also launched TMKOC Rhymes for kids and now the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi is also ruling the gaming section with their show-based game titled Run Jetha Run. Talking about all of this, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Asit Modi revealed that the bigger aim is to create the ‘TMKOC Universe.’

