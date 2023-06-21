Snehal Shidam’s Father Has Just One Condition For His Future Son-in-law

Snehal Shidam became popular through the TV show Chala Hawa Ya Dya. She won the hearts of the audience with her comedic performance and made a name for herself in the Marathi entertainment industry. According to reports, Snehal had a difficult childhood, and hence the actress is enjoying her well-deserved success.

Snehal looks after her relatives and her father is proud of her. Now that she has made a name for herself in the Marathi industry, her father wants her to settle down with a nice guy. But he has set some special conditions for his future son-in-law who has to fulfill these before marrying his daughter.

He said the only condition he has for his daughter’s future husband is that he should be from Konkan. He also said that everyone knows what is Snehal’s field of work, so he wants the boy to understand her, her work, and the family she belongs to.

He mentions that after Snehal’s marriage, he will be free to go back to his village. His only concern now is her marriage because she is turning 26 and after her marriage, they will marry her brother. He plans to live in his village with his wife after fulfilling his responsibilities.

Snehal reacted to her father’s wishes, saying she knows her father wants her to get married but she wants to wait another two years before taking this decision. She also says that her father is always pressurising her to get married.

Additionally, Snehal Shidam and actor Nikhil Bane sparked dating rumours when a picture was posted on Nikhil’s Instagram. In the picture, both are seen standing close to each other. However, Nikhil has used the tag wearejustfriends in the post.