Snowdrop Star Park Soo Ryun Dies at 29, Passes Away After Falling Down Stairs

Korean actress Park Soo Ryun died at the age of 29. The actress was seen in Snowdrop, headlined by Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK Jisoo. According to reports, she died in Jeju Island after falling down a flight of stairs. The fatal accident took place ahead of her performance in Jeju.

According to South Korean publication Osen, the fatal accident took place on Saturday. Park Soo Ryun was headed home when she fell down the stairs. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared ‘brain dead after resuscitating her’. Her family has decided to donate her organs.

As reported by Soompi, Park Soo Ryun’s mother said, “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

Having made her debut in 2018, Park Soo Ryun has appeared in several projects. These include Finding Mr Destiny, The Days We Loved, and Siddhartha. In Snowdrop, Park Soo Ryun was seen playing the role of one of the students at the university. It has been revealed that Park Soo Ryun’s mortuary is placed at Suwon Hospital of Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center, and the funeral procession will take place on June 13.

News18 offers our condolences to her family, friends and fans.