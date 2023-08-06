So SEXY! Disha Patani Raises Heat as She Gets Drenched In See-through Shirt and Pink Bra; Watch

Trust Disha Patani to set fire to the rain with her sensual videos! The actress, who is the Indian brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, took to her Instagram and shared a seductive video promoting the brand. In the video, Disha was seen sporting lingerie from the brand and getting drenched in rain. She topped the lingerie with a see-through shirt, adding the oomph to the video. Disha laid on the floor while the cameras captured her alluring beauty.

The video was shared with Beyonce’s Crazy In Love (Remix) playing in the background, taking the video a notch higher. She shared the video on Instagram and it opened a floodgate of reactions. Many took to the comments section to shower her with praises. “Instagram is burning ," a comment read. “One of the hottest actress ," added another. “Paani me aag lagayi," a third user wrote. “Fire fire fire ," a fourth user added.

Watch the video below:

Disha made the headlines earlier in the day after photos of her spending time with her friends went viral. Disha appeared to be out for dinner with a few friends when the paparazzi spotted her on Saturday night. The diva was seen wearing a body-hugging brown cut dress, which gave a good look at her abs and curves. She carried a small matching handbag to go with it and leaving her hair open to complete the look. She appeared to have a good time with her friends.

On the work front, Disha Patani is gearing up to star in action-thriller film Yodha, where she will be starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film is set to clash with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. That apart, she is also part of Nag Ashwin’s much-awaited project, Kalki 2898 AD, a grand venture featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan.