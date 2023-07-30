Sobhita Dhulipala IGNORES Ishaan Khattar on the Ramp? Awkward Video Goes Viral, Watch

Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khattar turned showstoppers for fashion designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at the India Couture Week 2023. The actors looked absolutely stunning as they walked the ramp wearing an outfit from the fashion designer duo’s newest collection. While their outfits did hold everyone’s attention, it was an awkward moment they shared on the ramp that is going viral.

In photos and videos shared from the event on social media, Sobhita and Ishaan were seen turning heads with their ensembles. While Sobhita slipped into a shimmery silver outfit, Ishaan walked the ramp in a black ensemble. The actors walked the ramp individually before they posed together. As they posed, Ishaan turned his head to look at Sobhita. However, Sobhita did not reciprocate, leading to an awkward moment between the two.

Many social media users noticed the awkward look and took to various social media platforms to comment on it. “I will ignore my life problems as Sobhita ignored Ishaan," a comment read. “Why shobita is angry?" asked another. “Did he step on her dress?😂😂 she looks angry 😂😂," a user asked.

“I am finding it extremely insulting towards Ishan. Could have at the very least looked at him once," a Reddit user said. “Oh gawd why did she do that ?? It was not needed at all. Every designer has a couple collections it was not the case that Ishan is a prop or something," added another.

Although the awkward moment, the duo appeared to share a laugh as they joined Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna as the show came to an end. They also came together and spoke with News18 about walking the ramp together. Watch the video below:

The India Couture Week 2023 began on July 25 with Kiara Advani turning showstopped for Falguni Shane Peacock’s opening show. The fashion show will go on until August 2, with designer Rahul Mishra will be doing the grand finale.