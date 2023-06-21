Sobhita Dhulipala Reacts to Media Attention On Her Personal Life: 'I'm Not Bothered' | Exclusive

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala might have kept her personal life away from the public glare all these years but it is only recently that her love life has come under the scanner. Speculations are rife that she has been dating actor Naga Chaitanya. While the duo has never confirmed their alleged relationship, a photo of Chaitanya posing with a chef during his trip to London with Sobhita in the background went viral in March this year.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Sobhita, without mentioning anyone, tells us that she remains unfazed by the spotlight cast on her private life. But she’s quick to add that such things tend to take the focus away from her work. “What’s there to be bothered? If I say don’t say this, there’s no way people would know about it… I mean, it’s not a nice thing to talk about my own accomplishments. It’s not like I’m asking people to look at my accomplishments and the name I made for myself but it’s more like, I come from Vizag and I’ve worked hard at every step along the way,” says the actor, who will next be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s The Night Manager: Part 2.

While she isn’t worried about the sudden attention and curiosity about her life behind the curtains, she would rather want audiences to talk about her achievements, which familiarised her with them in the first place. “I’ve done many, many auditions before I landed my first part. So, somewhere I feel like, if I’m being given a few minutes of the spotlight, I want people to see me for my merit. I really work on my craft just like I work on every single thing in my life,” Sobhita states.

The Made In Heaven and Ponniyin Selvan actor further continues, “If you’re going to see me or know me, I would rather you know me for my merits, hard work and craft because that’s something that’s very precious to me. It’s not like, I go, ‘Oh, how can they talk about my personal life?’ I want to tell them, ‘I’ve worked very hard on my craft, so at least look at this.’ I’m not easily bothered.”

But keeping the rumours aside, what is she looking for in an ideal partner? “I look for grounding. I want someone who’s close to the earth and has that understanding that we’re all going to come and go and that life is short. I want him to be kind and good and know that we’re not everything [end all and be all],” Sobhita remarks.

Earlier, in an interview with us, the 31-year-old had spoken about how she prefers to keep a part of her life sacrosanct, away from public discussion and scrutiny. While she acknowledged the interest about a celebrity’s life, she added that it’s in her nature to not talk about things beyond her profession.

“I like it when I don’t know too much about someone, especially public figures. There’s a certain charm to that distance. It’s not like I’ve drawn these boundaries that people can’t cross. But it doesn’t come naturally to me to share too much of what’s happening apart from work because work takes up a lot of space in my day and I’m very happy about it. So, I would love for people to know about my work and for it to travel,” Sobhita had shared.