Sobhita Dhulipala Reignites Naga Chaitanya Dating Rumours With THIS Photo, Fans Convinced They're Dating

While Sobhita Dhulipala is currently basking in the success of her recently released show Made In Heaven 2, her personal life often piques interest. Having said that, the actress is rumoured to be dating actor Naga Chaitanya. While the duo have been tight lipped about the same, certain moments and social media updates give away the fact that may be in a relationship.

Recently, The Night Manager actress took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the book that she’s currently reading. The actress shared that she is in love with Matthew McConaughey Greenlights. Now fans did a little digging and found an old post of Naga Chaitanya where he had recommended the same book to the fans.

Sharing the book, Sobhita wrote, “Easily the finest book I’ve read in the past few months. What an incredible life-story. Like a song, really. Tastes like boisterous laughter and earned freedom @officiallymcconaughey you are a legend!!"

It was 2 years ago, when Naga had recommended the book. Sharing a photo of the book he wrote, “A love letter to life .. thank you @officiallymcconaughey for sharing your journey .. this read is a green light for me .. respect sir !."

Fans are quite convinced that they are dating. Naga was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Earlier in an interview with Filmi Beat, Sobhita was asked about the rumoured relationship where she shared,"For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business."

Back in February, while promoting The Night Manager, the actress in a conversation with News18 shared that she remains unfazed by the spotlight cast on her private life. She stated, “What’s there to be bothered? If I say don’t say this, there’s no way people would know about it… I mean, it’s not a nice thing to talk about my own accomplishments. It’s not like I’m asking people to look at my accomplishments and the name I made for myself but it’s more like, I come from Vizag and I’ve worked hard at every step along the way.”