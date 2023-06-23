Sobhita Dhulipala Says Her Judgment About Dating Actors Has 'Come Down' Amid Naga Chaitanya Rumours

Over the years, actress Sobhita Dhulipala has kept her personal life away from the media glare, but recently, her romantic life has become a topic of interest. Speculations are rife that she is dating actor Naga Chaitanya. Although the couple has never officially acknowledged their relationship, a photo of Naga Chaitanya posing with a chef in London, with Sobhita in the background, went viral in March, adding fuel to the rumours.

During her current promotional campaign for the second part of The Night Manager, Sobhita Dhulipala was asked about her earlier statement regarding her reluctance to date actors due to the vanity associated with it. When asked about the rumours of dating Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita blushed and hid her face.

While speaking to Film Companion, Sobhita was asked if she was willing to reconsider her criteria. She said she has become less judgmental. “Yeah. I think my judgments have come down a little bit. Being judgmental is necessarily a bad thing. I feel like it’s only when we judge, can we assess,” she said, adding, “If we are constantly judgmental for the sake of analysing, that’s not right. But I think, being judgmental in measure is very natural. I may have had a certain amount of conditioning which I am, over the years pulling down.”

In an exclusive chat with News18, Sobhita, without mentioning anyone, recently said that she remains unfazed by the spotlight cast on her private life. But she’s quick to add that such things tend to take the focus away from her work. “What’s there to be bothered? If I say don’t say this, there’s no way people would know about it… I mean, it’s not a nice thing to talk about my own accomplishments. It’s not like I’m asking people to look at my accomplishments and the name I made for myself but it’s more like, I come from Vizag and I’ve worked hard at every step along the way,” said the Made In Heaven actor, who will next be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s The Night Manager: Part 2.