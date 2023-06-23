Sobhita Dhulipala Was Repeatedly Told She Wasn't ‘Gori Enough’ To Succeed In Films

Sobhita Dhulipala, the talented Indian actress who gained recognition for her roles in acclaimed projects such as Made in Heaven and The Night Manager, recently opened up about the challenges she faced at the beginning of her career in an interview with Indian Express. Despite being crowned Miss India Earth in 2013, Sobhita revealed that she was repeatedly told she wasn’t gori (fair) or pretty enough to succeed in the industry.

In a candid conversation with indianexpress.com, Sobhita Dhulipala reflected on the narrow perceptions of beauty prevalent in the industry. She recalled, “I remember…I was told many times that I’m not ‘gori’ (fair) enough…I was told to my face that I’m not pretty enough.”

Rather than waiting for a breakthrough opportunity, Sobhita decided to take control of her destiny in the industry and explore creative avenues. She realized that her passion for acting and her determination to succeed were more important than conforming to societal expectations of beauty. She stated, “What is in my control is to go for auditions, and give my 100 percent.”

The Night Manager 2 actress says she acknowledges the desire to be celebrated. “Of course, I would love to be celebrated, because what is art without spectators?" she added. As she looks back on her journey, Sobhita takes pride in how far she has come, hailing from the coast of Visakhapatnam. She remains determined and excited about the future, with a strong desire to accomplish more in her acting career.

Landing a role in Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav, Sobhita described that opportunity as her ‘school’, where she honed her acting skills and flourished as an artist. She emphasized that when one genuinely loves what they do, external opinions and standards hold little significance.

Sobhita Dhulipala made her transition from the world of modelling to acting with Anurag Kashyap’s intense thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016. Following her impressive performance in the film, she continued to captivate audiences with her roles in movies like Moothon, Major, Kurup, and the highly anticipated two-part Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam.

Sobhita Dhulipala will appear in The Night Manager 2 alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The highly anticipated season will be released on June 30.