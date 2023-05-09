Sobhita FINALLY Reacts to Naga Chaitanya Dating Rumours, Says 'Haven’t Done Anything Wrong...'

Sobhita Dhulipala has finally broken her silence on her dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya. The Ponniyin Selvan star and the Custody star sparked dating rumours last year. Multiple reports claimed spotting them together and a few photos from their alleged dates have gone viral. While Sobhita and Chaitanya have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship in interviews, the actress addressed rumours about her life while attending a private event in Hyderabad.

As per a report by FilmiBeat, Sobhita said, “I’m very fortunate of having a chance to work with beautiful films. I’m a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed on three AR Rahman songs in Mani Ratnam’s film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business."

“Instead of answering or clarifying things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person," she added.

Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating for “at least six months now," according to a recent report in Hyderabad Times. Apparently, Chaitanya and Sobhita bonded over their “love for Formula 1". “As they spent more time together, their friendship turned into love. They’re very comfortable in each other’s company but don’t want to make anything official yet. Right now, they’re just enjoying getting to know each other better,” a source had earlier said.

On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. The actress has a few projects in the pipeline. This includes Made In Heaven season 2 and The Night Manager season 2. As for Naga Chaitanya, he is preparing for the release of Custody.

