'Social Media Film Critics Should Be Controlled': All India Youth Federation Kerala President

Criticising the performances of actors and films is a common thing on social media. Now, the Kerala president of All India Youth Federation (AIYF) N Arun said in a media interaction that critics on social media should be controlled. His statements are currently garnering everyone’s attention.

In a recent interview, Arun said that a large section of film critics in the social media arena are treating Malayalam cinema as a huge disaster. In this age of social media influence, these people are trying to create followers strategically and thereby spread anything that is unrealistic, he added. Influenced by money and other vested interests, they are able to make movies that are very badly discussed among the public. Even the language and gestures used by some are culturally empty and crude, Arjun further said.

He added, “Do you know how badly some reviewers have attacked Nivin Pauly starrer Ramachandra Bose and Co, directed by Hanif Adeni, which was released last week? According to me, Ramachandra Bose and Co. is a better entertainer movie than I have seen so far."

As per N Arun, some people saw Ramachandra Bose and Co and shared their reviews on social media, which impacted the film badly. Many people don’t know that cinema is also a field of work that provides sustenance to the families of hundreds of workers. Criticism is used by some as a tool to destroy the film, he added. “I think strict measures are necessary for such activities," Arjun stated.

Before the release of the film, those who prepare weapons to degrade should be controlled, and legal action is necessary. Arun further said that the silence of film organizations on this issue is surprising. Lastly, he also asked the film organisations to stand up for themselves.

Talking about Ramachandra Boss & Co, it is a Malayalam-language heist action comedy film, written and directed by Haneef Adeni. The film stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role, alongside Vinay Forrt, Jaffar Idukki, Mamitha Baiju, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Vijilesh and Sreenath Babu in the supporting roles. The music for the film has been composed by Midhun Mukundan, while Vishnu Thandassery and Nishad Yusuf have handled the cinematography and editing respectively.

Ramachandra Boss & Co was released on the occasion of Onam on August 25 and received mixed reviews from critics.