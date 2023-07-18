Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Headed For Divorce After 7 Years Of Marriage

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, who tied the knot in 2015, have called it quits after seven years of marriage. The couple has separated and is heading for divorce. This announcement comes after speculation regarding the absence of the Modern Family actress’ photos with her husband.

According to the statement shared with Page Six, the couple has asked for privacy as they head towards the ‘difficult decision to divorce’. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." A source told the portal that the two celebrities have gradually drifted apart and have maintained distance to decide on their future.

Fans started speculating that there was trouble in paradise when Sofia was seen enjoying her 51st birthday celebrations in Italy without her husband and wedding ring. They filled her comments with questions like, “Where’s Joe???", “Where’s Joe? I’m worried" and “Where is her husband". Rumours were fueled more when the Rampage actor shared a low-quality photo with Sofia and wrote, “!!Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!". Fans were quick to notice the lack of effort and found it weird and cold coming from him.

“At the start of Sofia’s big birthday trip those close to her were explaining away Joe’s absence with the excuse that he was busy filming back on the East Coast; that excuse barely held up due to the writers strike, but once the actor’s strike took effect, he could have been on the first flight… and he quite clearly is not. So now no one out there with her is even attempting to pretend that it’s not over. It’s over. It’s done." another insider told the entertainment portal.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello met in 2014, after which they dated briefly. The former couple got married in November of the next year at a lavish wedding ceremony attended by many A-list celebrities.