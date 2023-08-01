Sofia Vergara Seeks Prenup Validation From Court, Claims Exclusive Ownership of Jewellery and Art

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara, one of Hollywood’s favourite couples, announced on July 17 that they were headed for a divorce. Two days later, Joe filed for divorce due to “incorrigible differences" between the couple. According to the latest reports, Sofia responded to the claim, citing the same reason for divorce. She has also asked the court to enforce their prenup.

As per the prenup, Sofia has asked the court to uphold that some assets, including the actor’s jewellery, artwork and “other personal effects" would be declared as her assets solely. Despite this, however, a source close to the couple told People that “there is no drama" between Joe and Sofia.

The source also said, “She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway. She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere."

Another source had previously told People that the Modern Family alum and Joe “differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although, during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work." Despite the turbulence in their wedded bliss, the two “always put on a good front publicly".

Joe and Sofia first sparked rumours of their split when Sofia was seen celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy without the Magic Mike actor or her wedding ring. Joe had shared a birthday post for her (now deleted), captioned, “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!"

However, fans quickly called out the post for being too “cold". One person wrote, “Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? ‘Sofia’… Not even ‘my love, my beloved wife’." Another person commented, “Why so dry?!"

The couple later announced their split with the following joint statement: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."