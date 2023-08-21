Son Heung Min Jokingly Says Jay Park Should Be Out Of World Class List, Singer Reacts

Psick Univ recently dropped a new YouTube episode to their series, this time featuring none other than the celebrated footballer Son Heung Min. In the video titled Asking Sonny on who should be out of the world class line, the hosts, Yongju Lee, Jaehyung Jung and Minsu Kim discussed several interesting topics with Son Heung Min. In one of the segments that revolved around the footballer’s perspective on the world-class list, the hosts specifically asked which public figure in South Korea should not be considered to be “world-class".

Upon receiving confirmation from Son that he was aware of Jay and his accomplishments, host Yongju referred to one of Jay’s lyrics and told the player, “One of his lyrics say, he wrote this lyrics about the ‘world class line’. BTS, Bong Joon Ho, Son Heung Min, Jay Park let’s go’.”

Son Heung Min was quick to respond and he said, “I saw it, I heard. But it’s not true."

Yongju Lee wondered, “It’s not true?” while Minsu Kim inquires, “So you think Jay should be out of that category?”

Son Heung said, “I think that’s reasonable.”

Witnessing the hilarious reactions of hosts Yongju, Jaehyung and Minsu; Son Heung Min then shouts, “Nooo," and clarifies that, “It was just a joke."

Shortly after the release of Psick Univ’s episode, Jay Park took to his Instagram stories and shared his reaction. He captured himself watching the specific scene where Son Heung Min made fun of him. Jay then zoomed in on his face and showed tears coming from his eyes, while the song Hello Darkness My Old Friend, plays in the background.

Meanwhile, the South Korean footballer Son Heung Min plays for both Tottenham Hotspur and the national team of South Korea.