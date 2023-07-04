Son Ye Jin Makes First Public Appearance After Becoming Mom, Fans Say 'She Looks Unreal'

Fan favourite couple Son Ye Jin and Kim Tae-Pyung (better known as Hyun Bin) welcomed their first child together in November last year. As congratulatory messages poured in, fans were also eagerly waiting for the first public appearance of the couple. While Hyun Bin debuted his dad look last December, Ye Jin just made her first appearance. The new mom looked youthful as ever in her first appearance. Her dazzling debut in front of the cameras was at the Incheon International Airport. Koreaboo reported that the actress was on her way to Valentino‘s fashion show in Paris, France. Needless to say, she is serving the look.

Son Ye Jin looked gorgeous in an elegant white suit jacket with black and gold details. The actress paired it with black shorts. To complete her look, she accessorized her outfit with strap heels and a shoulder bag. The Crash Landing On You star also kept her makeup look natural.

Fans could not stop but gush over her appearance. Many remarked that the actress was glowing on her way to Paris. Others were still not over the fact that Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin now share a child together. After all, their intense chemistry in the drama Crash Landing on You had drawn a lot of love and attention. “Glowing mommy Ye Jin Paris bound today! I’ve missed you,” a fan tweeted along with a snap of the actress.

Another fan wrote, “I just can’t believe we reached the era of news headlines saying ‘Son Ye Jin makes first appearance after giving birth to first child with Hyun Bin’ My 2020 self never could have survived this.”

“She is so unreal and tiny in real life I am screaming,” a fan tweeted alongside a clip of the actress waving to the fans and paparazzi. She also posed with some finger hearts and had a charming smile on her face.

The BinJin couple, as fans like to call them, first interacted publicly in 2014 at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival where they sat next to each other. They first worked together in 2018 for the drama The Negotiation where the pair developed a close friendship. Fans were elated to see them working together once again as leads in Crash Landing On You. In January 2021, their respective agencies and Ye Jin confirmed that the pair was in love and in a relationship. BinJin tied the knot in March 2022 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November 2022.