Son Ye Jin Shares First Photo Of Son, Compares His Hand With Cat And Leaves Fans In Splits

The beloved Crash Landing On You couple, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, delighted their fans as they became parents to a baby boy after their marriage last year. Since then, Ye Jin has chosen to maintain a low profile, sharing only a few glimpses of her little one on social media. However, in her latest Instagram post, she couldn’t resist sharing an adorable picture of her baby boy’s tiny hand, playfully comparing it with her pet cat, Kitty. The heartwarming picture has left fans and followers in awe.

Son Ye Jin’s latest Instagram post of her baby boy’s tiny hand was an instant hit among her fans and followers. Within just an hour, the adorable picture received over 2 lakh likes. Social media users couldn’t contain their delight and flooded the comments section with cute responses, expressing their love for her baby boy.

Some users even shared funny gifs, while others simply conveyed their happiness with heart emojis.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Cute, he will become like the beauty and eyes of his mother and father, waiting excitedly for how beautiful he is.”

Another wrote, “OH MY GOOOOOOD!!!! WERE CRYING.”

Another commented, “So cute his little hand.”

“I still can’t believe that she got married and they have a son,” a comment read. One more wrote, “Ye Jin, don’t ever change.”

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin tied the knot on March 31, 2023. The couple then welcomed their bundle of joy on November 27, 2022. Their agency, MSteam Entertainment confirmed the arrival of their son.

Later in December, Ye Jin herself took to social media to share her joy, posting a picture of her holding her son’s tiny leg.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “This year was more special for me. As you know, a precious life has been born to our couple. I was worried about the baby that was born a little earlier than scheduled, but on the other hand, I was able to try only natural ingredients and thankfully, I was successful using natural ingredients.”

She added, “I feel like I’m becoming an adult after having a child. Facing a precious little life. We just realized that we are all someone’s daughter and son and that all the babies in this world are light by their own existence. And when I met someone who loves me more than myself, I felt my own helplessness and the strength that I could do anything at the same time. After a lot of compliments and feelings of emotion, I thought I should live with gratitude and gratitude.”

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, also known as BinJin, first crossed paths on the sets of the 2018 film The Negotiation. However, their on-screen chemistry in the Netflix series Crash Landing On You captured the hearts of fans worldwide. After sparking numerous dating rumours, the couple decided to go public with their relationship on January 1, 2021.