Son Ye-jin Shuts Down Divorce Rumours With UNSEEN Pic With Hyun Bin On 1st Wedding Anniversary

It has already been a year since Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot. The Crash Landing on You stars had an intimate wedding ceremony in South Korea last March. While the couple shared only a handful of pictures from their wedding, which had gone viral, Son Ye-jin treated fans to a never-before-seen picture from the couple’s wedding to mark their first wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Thirty-Nine actress shared a picture in which the couple was seated at a table together. Hyun Bin had Son Ye-jin’s hand in his as they smiled and posed for the camera. The couple also appeared to be blushing a bit as they looked into the camera. Son Ye-jin shared the picture with the caption, “1st anniversary."

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot on March 31, 2022. A few months later, the couple announced that they are expecting their first baby, and on November 27, they welcomed a boy together. The couple has kept their son’s identity away from the media.

Shockingly, a few days ago, reports went viral claiming that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were heading for a divorce. However, the actor’s agency VAST issued a statement clarifying that there is no truth in these allegations. “The video is ridiculous and not true at all. It’s not that we didn’t know about it because we have been continuously monitoring for fake news. Since it is not true, we were discussing internally how to deal with this. We were preparing to respond that it wasn’t true,” they said.

“We are taking action with the site, reporting the video and requesting it to be taken down, and we will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary,” they added.

