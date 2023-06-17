Sona Mohapatra Birthday: Latest Songs by the Talented Singer You Can’t Miss

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SONA MOHAPATRA: Sona Mohapatra is a popular independent singer-songwriter. She began her career by creating commercial jingles but rose to prominence after featuring as a lead vocalist and performer in Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate on multiple occasions. The passionate lyrics of her song O Ri Chiraiya still mesmerises us. She then performed numerous Bollywood songs, including Bedardi Raja, Ambarsariya, and Naina. The singer has undoubtedly made herself noteworthy in the industry. On the occasion of her birthday, here are a few of the latest songs you need to save on your playlist.

Nikar Chalo Re

This track is from the 2013 film Kathal, starring Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz. Nikar Chalo Re’s vocals were done by Sona Mohapatra, and this fresh tune was composed by Ram Sampath. Ashok Mishra wrote the lyrics for the song. The number aims to motivate and can be played on a loop. Lalla Lalli

This is the second track from Kathal, which was sung by Sona Mohapatra along with Amjad Bagadwa and is sure to leave an impression on the listener. This number is still entertaining to listen to due to Ashok Mishra’s unique lyrics. The melodious composition by Ram Sampath is a must-add to your playlist. Kaaga

The music video was shot against the backdrop of the Bikaner Palace in Rajasthan, which created the right mood for this love song. Farhan Memon’s lyrics are a nice blend of Hindi and Punjabi lines inspired by literature. Sung by Sona Mohapatra and composed by Ram Sampath, the video is produced under the label Omgrown Music. The video features the singer along with dancer Kunwar Amar. Mangal Gaan

The song was dedicated to the singer, Sona Mohapatra’s music teacher at school. Produced under the banner of Zee Music Company, the tune was composed by Ram Sampath and John Paul. The track also has several live music elements. Ishq na ho Doobara

Composed by Kausar Jamot with lyrics by Kumaar, this beautiful number by Sona Mohapatra was produced by Zee Music Company. The singer herself features in the video, along with the Farz Band and Yashunandan Nagaraj playing the guitar. This is yet another melancholy love track in Sona’s bold voice.