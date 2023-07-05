Sonakshi Recalls Being Advised Against Lootera, Reveals Ranveer Singh Gave Up Coffee During Shoot

When Sonakshi Sinha watched Lootera for the first time, she couldn’t believe it was her on screen. The film marked a turning point in her career after starring in big, commercial potboilers like Dabangg and Rowdy Rathore. Even as the film turns 10, she still holds fond memories of the film.

“I couldn’t believe it for the first time when I watched this film. I looked at the screen and felt I was not watching myself, but someone completely different. I met my character Paakhi for the first time, and that was a surreal feeling! A lot of my films, I can say ‘that’s me’, but when I watched Lootera, I was like who is this person? I was truly proud of myself and what we had made,” says the 36-year-old.

Under the direction of Vikramaditya Motwane, the second half of the film drew inspiration from O. Henry’s 1907 short story titled “The Last Leaf." Sonakshi Sinha portrayed the role of an unwell woman, and the narrative unfolds as her life takes a turn with the arrival of a conman, portrayed by Ranveer Singh.

Sonakshi recalls how many advised her against taking up the role in Lootera. But, she loved the narration. Their rationale centred around her being new in the industry and the need to establish herself as an “actress" by opting for bigger films first. “I loved the narration. After that I discussed with some people, and they all said ‘don’t do this film’, and their reasoning was I am too new, and I need to be seen as an ‘actress’, do big films. That was it for me, I said ‘I can do it, and I will show you!’,” she says.

Sharing stories from behind the scenes of the film, Sonakshi reveals, “It was lovely to see Ranveer [Singh] like that. He gave up coffee in that entire film. He just stayed away and said ‘I don’t need the energy’ I am not as excitable as him, and easier for me to go in and out of character. He is a very hyperactive person. For him to do whatever he did was more of a challenge!”

Were you aware of the number of sarees Sonakshi sported for a single song? “It was for the song ‘Sawaar Loon’," she reveals. “The shoot was both beautiful and hectic. In a single day, I changed sarees a whopping 13 times because the song incorporated multiple montages," she informs.

Speaking about the film, producer Ektaa Kapoor expresses her pride and says, “Ten years ago, when I made Lootera, at that time It wasn’t seen as quintessential entertainment. But I had a vision—a vision of a film that would steal everyone’s heart. Today, on its 10-year anniversary, I am proud to say that Lootera surpassed all expectations. It has become a timeless masterpiece, reminding us all that good movies stay in public consciousness. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have brought it to life.”