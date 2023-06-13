Sonakshi Sinha Poses With Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, Blushes As Paps Ask 'Shaadi Kab Hai'; Watch

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha couldn’t stop blushing as she arrived at the success party of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi and Zaheer entered the venue together and even posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

The couple was twining in black for the event. While Sonakshi rocked a black shirt and matching jeggings, Zaheer complemented her in a colour coordinated t-shirt and cargo pants. Sonakshi couldn’t stop smiling when the paparazzi asked her, “Shaadi kab hai (When is the wedding)?" The photographers even told the actress in Hindi, “This pair is super hit."

Earlier this month, Zaheer Iqbal almost confirmed his romance with Sonakshi Sinha by sharing a series of mushy pics with her on her 36th birthday. He even said “I love you" to her in the caption.

Last month, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma seemingly confirmed Sonakshi Sinha’s dating rumours with Zaheer Iqbal. Arpita had shared an Instagram Story where she referred to Sonakshi as “bhabhi (sister-in-law)". However, Arpita later took it down from her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Dahaad. The actress essayed the role of a cop in the Amazon Prime Video series. In an interview with News18, Sonakshi shared how her career came full circle after doing Dahaad as she made her debut with a cop drama, Dabangg. “Why should boys have all the fun? We are representing more real and stronger women onscreen today. There are so many stories waiting to be told. Dahaad is just one such story that came to me. I think I got really lucky with this one. As an actor, very rarely do you come by these roles that hit you so bad in your face that just makes you want to do it. As a cop, this is very different from Chulbul Panday.”