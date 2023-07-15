Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Why She Won't Do A Pataal Lok, Sacred Games: 'Family Will Be Embarrassed Watching It'

Sonakshi Sinha garnered a lot of praise for her role as cop Anjali Bhati in the thrilling series Dahaad, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchi Oberoi. While Sonakshi is a passionate fan of crime thrillers, she revealed in a chat with Film Companion that she would not opt for more explicit shows like Mirzapur, Sacred Games and Pataal Lok.

Sonakshi forayed into the film industry in 2010 with her memorable role as Rajjo alongside Salman Khan’s iconic character Chulbul Pandey in the blockbuster action comedy Dabangg, directed by Abhinav Kashyap. Throughout her career, she has experienced both hits and flops, receiving critical acclaim as well as facing criticism. However, her performance as Anjali Bhati in Dahaad, which released on Prime Video in May this year, earned praise from audiences and critics alike.

In a recent interview, Sonakshi was asked about her preferred streaming shows to be a part of and she mentioned Pataal Lok, Sacred Games and Mirzapur as ones she liked. However, she said she’s unsure of fitting into any of those shows due to their explicit content. She said, “So there’s a few that I’ve liked - Pataal Lok, Sacred Games, Mirzapur. But I don’t know if I’d fit in any one of those (laughs). They’re kind of explicit. But I really enjoyed watching them." Sonakshi, however, said in the interview with Film Companion that she’s a fan of crime thrillers and documentaries.

“I’ve always done films I can sit and watch with my entire family. If I would feel like something would make them uncomfortable, I wouldn’t do it. I prefer it that way. It’s not because I’ve been told or anything. It’s just nicer if I can sit with my family and watch something without them flinching or feeling embarrassed. There’s enough work doing the rounds. Which is why I’m still here 13 years down the line. Because I’ve always done work I’m comfortable doing. And I always lay my cards out initially. Whenever someone offers me something, and if I feel it’s something untoward I won’t be comfortable with, I always make sure they know about it. Then it’s their choice, of course if they want to replace me and go ahead with someone else, it’s their choice and they can go ahead,” Sonakshi said during the chat.