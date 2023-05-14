Sonakshi Sinha Revisits 'Ye Mera Maal Hai' Scene from Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore, Says 'Won't Do...'

Sonakshi Sinha is riding high on the success of her recently released web series Dahaad. The series has been getting positive reviews from fans. Well, there is no doubt that the actress has come a long way in her career and is now very selective while reading scripts but when she started her career this was not the same situation. Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, she opened up about her scene with Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore.

In the film, there is a scene in which Akshay’s character held Sonakshi by her waist and declared, “Ye mera maal hai (This is my property)". Talking about the same, the Dabang actor was quoted saying, “Today where I stand, I would never do something like that. I was so young at that time that I was not thinking in this direction. For me, it was a fact that I am doing a film with Prabhu Deva, I am doing a film with Akshay Kumar, who would say no to something like that? Sanjay Leela Bhansali was producing it. Why would I say no? At that time, my thinking was very very different. Today, if I would read a script like that, I would not do it. Things change with time, I too have changed.”

Rowdy Rathore was released in 2012 and featured Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film did average business at the box office.

top videos

She further said that women are easily blamed if the film does not work but nobody questions director or writer. “People used to always put the blame on me and the woman is always the villain in a situation like that. Nobody spoke about the writer who wrote the lines, nobody spoke about the person who directed the film. I was just like ‘shit happens’, it is okay’,” she added.

Coming back to Dahaad, the thriller series is about women being murdered by a serial killer. Sonakshi plays a cop role and has been assigned to investigate. Directed by Reema Kagti, it also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Vijay Varma, Manyuu Doshi, Yogi Singha, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Varad Bhatnagar, Nirmal Chiraniyan, Vijay Kumar Dogra, Abhishek Bhalerao, and Waris Ahmed Zaidi.