Sonakshi Sinha Shares Pictures Of Her Luxurious Sea-Facing Apartment

Sonakshi Sinha has bought a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. Dropping glimpses of the new abode on Instagram, the actress shared the struggles of ‘adulting’ as she sets up the house. The pictures showcased the actress surrounded by new furniture and upholstery as she embarked on a remodelling project for her apartment. Sporting an all-black athleisure ensemble and a white cap, Sonakshi flaunted her balcony’s expansive view, showcasing the stunning Mumbai skyline and Bandra-Worli sea link. All the furniture and accessories were covered in plastic, as depicted in the photos. The actress can be seen in the images, visibly overwhelmed by the extensive spread around her. In one particular photo, she is captured with her hands on her head, expressing her mix of astonishment and the challenges of the task at hand.

The Dahaad star hilariously expressed the challenges of adulting and wrote, “Adulting - HARD!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…..AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!"

Sonakshi Sinha’s post garnered reactions from numerous fans and industry colleagues. Actor Saqib Saleem expressed his pride and admiration, commenting, “Very proud of you sona! what a lovely space." Huma Qureshi also dropped her reaction, saying, “Welcome to the other side." Suhail Nayyar joined in, commenting, “I’m a proud friend."

Workwise, Sonakshi Sinha has been garnering much praise for her powerful performance in Prime Videos’ web show Dahaad. The series featured the actress playing the role of a female cop out on a mission to find a serial killer while also fighting caste and gender discrimination in society. Dahaad also featured Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

The actress has an exciting lineup of films in her kitty. Fans can look forward to her upcoming horror-comedy movie Kakuda. Additionally, Sonakshi is set to appear in two much-awaited films - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, which features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar.