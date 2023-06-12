Sonakshi Sinha's Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal Tries To Pose Beside her; Actress Says ‘Waha Jao’, Watch

Sonakshi Sinha recently made heads turn at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding ceremony. While posing for the paps she was joined by her close friend and Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi.

Sonakshi’s boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal also stepped out of his car and stood alongside her, however, his girlfriend said, ‘Waha Jao’ with her eyes. Zaheer then stood next to Huma. The trio then posed for the paparazzi. A video of the same has gone viral now.

While Sonakshi looked stunning in a red silk saree with a golden border, Huma on the other hand looked gorgeous in a floral blue lehenga. Zaheer on the other hand looked elegant in a black blazer.

Back in 2022, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha worked together in a comedy film Double XL. The film revolved around two plus-size women being constantly body-shamed, who end up proving that dreams matter and challenge the societal norms for beauty.

Earlier in an interview with Mid-Day, Huma shared talked about the unrealistic beauty standards society has. Huma stated the problem is very deeply ingrained in us. “We look at women’s bodies and use dismissive words. Body shaming erodes somebody’s confidence. When we make a film about it and use our position as actors to create awareness, we start a healthy conversation.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Dahaad. The actress was seen essaying the role of a cop. Earlier in an interview with News18, Sonakshi shared how her career has come full circle even though her portrayal of ACP Anjali is poles apart from Chulbul. “Why should boys have all the fun? We are representing more real and stronger women onscreen today. There are so many stories waiting to be told. Dahaad is just one such story that came to me. I think I got really lucky with this one. As an actor, very rarely do you come by these roles that hit you so bad in your face that just makes you want to do it. As a cop, this is very different from Chulbul Panday.”

Huma on the other hand, will next be seen in the Zee5 show titled Tarla.