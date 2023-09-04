Sonakshi Sinha's Smile Steals Hearts On Date Night With Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, Watch

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha often makes it to the headlines due to her personal life or for her films. Sonakshi has been dating Zaheer Iqbal for quite some time now, and they are often spotted at various events, and their photos get circulated widely. On Sunday, paparazzi caught glimpses of the lovely couple in Bandra, and they looked adorable together after enjoying a dinner date at Mizu. In a video shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha couldn’t hide her smile as she posed with her boyfriend Zaheer.

For their dinner date, Sonakshi opted for a stylish ensemble, sporting a black top and blue denim jeans, which she complimented with a long shrug. On the other hand, Zaheer looked handsome in a check shirt and blue jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The moment the clip was shared on social media, fans of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal began showering love on the couple, describing them as a ‘beautiful pair’. Many couldn’t help but fall in love with Sonakshi’s smile.

In July, the couple made another public appearance when they attended actress Huma Qureshi’s birthday celebration. The star-studded event was attended by many A-list Bollywood celebrities and Sonakshi and Zaheer turned heads as they arrived together, sporting matching white outfits.

Their presence at the event sparked speculation about their relationship.

During the celebration, Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in a white dress featuring a plunging neckline, which she paired with a stylish white blazer. Her attire was completed with a matching bag and fashionable white heels, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. On the other hand, Zaheer Iqbal looked cool and dashing as always in a white shirt paired with matching pants, creating a coordinated look alongside Sonakshi.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress and Zaheer first shared screen space in Double XL, where they worked alongside Huma Qureshi. Additionally, they collaborated on a song titled Blockbuster. While the two are yet to officially confirm their dating status, their outings and bond continue to capture the attention of fans.

Sonakshi Sinha, who made her OTT debut in the Amazon Prime series Dahaad, is gearing up for some exciting projects. She is set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi and Kakuda, where she will share the screen with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Additionally, The actress will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.