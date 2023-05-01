HOT! Sonal Chauhan Heats Up Instagram As She Flaunts Cleavage in Bralette; Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, who often takes the internet by storm, thanks to her hot photos and videos, is once again raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy video from an exotic location. In the recent video, which has now gone viral on social media, Sonal is seen flaunting her toned figure in a sexy bralette while enjoying her time posing at what appears to be a restaurant.

Sonal took to her Instagram account to share the video and a series of photos in the bralette and a tiny pair of denim shorts. The video has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. Interestingly, the actress decided to keep her comment section limited for her posts. Sharing the video, Sonal wrote, “Feeling tall."

Sonal is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of her sexy sartorial choices. Earlier, she made us all go gaga over her all-black look by ditching her regular LBD (Little Black Dress).

The diva gave us major style goals with her monochrome outfit and her black feathered midi dress. She also added a pair of netted gloves and a pair of black glasses that gave a proper retro vibe. This beautiful outfit was designed by Taller Marmo.

On the work front, Sonal Chauhan will next be seen in Prabhas starrer Adipurush. This is the first time that Sonal Chauhan will star in a mythological film. Speculations were rife that Jacqueline Fernandez was the first choice of director Om Raut, but the idea was later dropped. At the same time, a few sources suggested that Jacqueline’s alleged involvement in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case was one of the underlying reasons for her removal from the movie.

