The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by the team of India’s Best Dancers. The judges, Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur, along with host Jay Bhanushali, will soon be seen enduring Kapil Sharma and his team’s comedic jabs. In the new promo shared by the makers, Sonali and Archana Puran Singh are seen sharing a comical moment, which will leave you splits.

During the promo, Kapil invites the judges onto the stage and speaks with Sonali first, asking if she would like tea, coffee, or Archana’s chair. Sonali humorously responds, “Lena toh chahti thi Archana ji ki kursi (I would love to have Archanaji’s chair actually)." Archana playfully chides them, saying, “Arey tum log apni kursi sambhalo pehle yaar, meri kursi ke piche kyun pade ho (You guys first focus on your positions, why are you after my place)?"

Kapil Sharma comments on Geeta Kapur’s appearance on the show, stating that she looks like a CEO of a private bank rather than a choreographer. Geeta responds with a witty remark, saying that she will handle Kapil’s bank account. Kapil then adds humorously that after the show, they will all play chess on Terence Lewis’s pants and nobody will leave.

Sumona Chakravarti requests Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis to teach a couple dance to her and Kapil in order to bring them closer. However, Kapil jokes that if that were true, then Terence and Geeta would not be single. Jay bursts into laughter and almost falls on Terence. When asked why he is laughing so much, Jay shares that he recently discovered that the more he laughs on the show, the more screen time he gets.

Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre are the judges of season 3 of India’s Best Dancer, while Jay Bhanushali is the host. The show will debut on April 8 and will be broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on September 10 and numerous stars, such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, and Parineeti Chopra, among others, have appeared on the show to promote their movies.

