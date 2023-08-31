Sexy! Sonali Raut Burns The Internet, Strips Down To A Bralette In Hot Video; Watch

Each time Sonali Raut drops pictures or videos of herself on social media, she leaves everyone gasping for breath. On Thursday too, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she was seen sizzling in a bralette made up of white pearls. She accessorised her look with matching earrings and kept her makeup minimal. Needless to say, Sonali looked the hottest of all in this video. In the caption of her post, Sonali wrote, “The world is your oyster. It’s up to you to find the pearls!!!"

Soon after the video was shared online, fans rushed to the comments section to compliment the actress. While some called her ‘hottest of all’, others praised her saying ‘prettiest’. Several other social media users also dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comments section. Watch the video here:

Sonali Raut often drops breathtaking pictures or videos on social media. Earlier this month, she was seen flaunting her curves in a plunging neckline dress.

Sonali Raut became a part of the Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She was just 19 years old when she featured in the Kingfisher Calendar. She made her acting debut with the romantic-thriller film The Xpose in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in the lead role. She participated in Bigg Boss season 8 and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality. She was one of the finalists in that season.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the film Great Grand Masti in which she played Shiney. She was also seen in an item song in the film “Lipstick Laga Ke". She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.